Where to get free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in NJ today

Ben & Jerry’s started Free Cone Day in 1979 to thank its fans for getting the company through its first year. And to this day, Ben & Jerry’s hands out more than one million free ice cream scoops on its annual “holiday.”, April 10th. As a Ben and Jerry’s freak, I look forward to this every year, and Den and I actually scooped for Ben and Jerry’s for many years on this day to benefit a local charity.

Alas, I see less and less participation from local stores over the years, but here’s a list of some participating NJ stores. You can go to benjerry.com to find out more.

2 Edgewater Multiplex 339 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020 201-943-4257 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00

405 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030 201 792 1966 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00

5 Ridgewood 104-106 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450 201 689 1122 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00 Riverwalk Edgewater 22

Riverwalk Place, West New York, NJ 07093 201 867 1111 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00

Englewood 46 East Palisade Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 201 569 3322 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00

Borgata 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 609 317 8206 Free Cone Day Hours: 12:00-8:00

