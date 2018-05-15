A recent study by Wallethub.com ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their drug problem . Despite all the attention focused on our opiod crisis, we in New Jersey rank in the bottom half of the states. We were 29th overall.

The states were graded on criteria such as “Drug Use and Addiction,” “Law Enforcement,” and “Drug Health Issues and Rehab” among others. We were 35th in drug use, 42nd in health and rehab, but 10th in law enforcement. Law enforcement includes drug arrests per capita, prescription drug monitoring, and employee drug testing laws, to name a few. We do, however, have the lowest number of adults with unmet drug treatment needs. In case you were wondering, Washington, DC is #1 overall for the severity of their drug problem, with Missouri, New Hampshire, Michigan, and West Virginia rounding out the top five.