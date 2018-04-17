Where can you take your dog out to eat in NJ?

People are becoming more and more attached to their pets. So much so, that they don't like leaving Fido home if they're going out for a bite to eat. Why should they? Some people don't like the idea of having dogs around when they're eating(me included), but plenty of restaurants in New Jersey seek to fill the need for "pet parents" who want to eat out with their dogs.

With the nicer weather right around the corner, you might want to try out one of the many pet friendly dining spots around the Garden State. Thanks to Fido.com they list the places where you can take your dog or cat out for a "bite".

