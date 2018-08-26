Where can New Jersey veterans get help?

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union County) — The Union County Freeholders in conjunction with the county's Office of Veterans Services will be offering a special event for those who have served their country in the past.

A "Know Your Benefits Expo" is being held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the STEM Center at Kean University. Freeholder Chairman Sergio Grandos said the event was being organized for county veterans "to assist in their health and well-being."

"The program is being held as part of the UC Hero initiative , which was launched in 2016. The program aims to "enhance opportunities for education, emplymet and well-beinng for eligible veterans, active duty service members and their families," a statement from the county said.

Veteran Service Offices are located at counties all across the state including:

Atlantic County VSO

Atlantic County Veterans Services

201 S. Shore Road, Ground Floor,

Northfield, NJ 08225

Phone: (609) 677-5700

Fax: (609) 677-5705

Bergen County VSO

Bergen County Division of Veterans Services

1 Bergen County Plaza,

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: (201) 336-6325

Burlington County VSO

Burlington County Department of Veterans Affairs

795 Woodlane Road,

Westampton, NJ 08060

Phone: (609) 265-5008

Camden County VSO

Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs

3 Collier Drive,

Blackwood, NJ 08012

Phone: (856) 374-5801

Fax: (856) 374-5302

Cape May County VSO

Cape May County Veterans Bureau

4005 Route 9 South,

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Phone: (609) 886-2762

Cumberland County VSO

Cumberland County Department of Veterans’ Affairs

3322 College Drive, Office #228,

PO Box 1500,

Vineland, NJ 08362-1500

Phone: (856) 238-6800

Fax: (856) 238-6813

Essex County VSO

Essex County Veterans Services

900 Bloomfield Ave.,

Verona, NJ 07044

Phone: (973) 395-8375

Gloucester County VSO

Gloucester County Office of Veterans Affairs

211 County House Rd.,

Washington Township, Sewell, NJ 08080

Phone: (856) 401-7660

Hudson County VSO

Hudson County Office of Veterans Affairs

830 Bergen Ave., Floor 3B,

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Phone: (201) 369-5280 ext. 4258

Hunterdon County VSO

Hunterdon County Division of Senior, Disability & Veteran Services

4 Gaunt Place,

P.O. Box 2900,

Flemington, NJ 08822

Phone: (908) 788-1361

Mercer County VSO

Mercer County Department of Veterans Affairs

2280 Hamilton Avenue,

Hamilton, NJ 08619

Phone: (609) 989-6120

Middlesex County VSO

Middlesex County Office of Veterans Services

75 Bayard Street,

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Phone: (732) 745-4051

Monmouth County VSO

Monmouth County Veterans Services Office

3000 Kozloski Road,

Freehold, NJ 07728

Phone: (732) 683-8675

Fax: (732) 683-8676

Morris County VSO

Morris County Veterans Services Office

340 W. Hanover Avenue,

Morris Township, NJ 07960

Phone: (973) 285-6866

Ocean County VSO

Ocean County Veterans Service Bureau

1027 Hooper Avenue, Building 2,

P.O. Box 2191,

Toms River, NJ 08754

Phone: (732) 929-2096

Passaic County VSO

Passaic County Veterans’ Affairs Office

930 Riverview Drive, Suite 200,

Totowa, NJ 07512

Phone: (973) 569-4090

Fax: (973) 256-5716

Salem County VSO

Salem County Veterans’ Services Office

110 Fifth Street,

Salem, NJ 08079

Phone: (856) 339-8603

Fax: (856) 878-4639

Somerset County VSO

Somerset County Veteran Services

27 Warren Street,

P.O. Box 3000

Somerville, NJ 08876

Phone: (908) 704-6329

Fax: (908) 575-3910

Sussex County VSO

Sussex County Interment Officer

P.O. Box 844

Stanhope, NJ 07874

Phone: (973) 347-8333

Union County VSO

Union County Office of Veteran Services

10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Administration Building,

Elizabeth, NJ 07207

Phone: (908) 527-4918

Fax: (908) 352-3980

Warren County VSO

Warren County Veterans Services

413 Second Street,

Belvidere, NJ 07823

Phone: (908) 475-6211

