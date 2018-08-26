Where can New Jersey veterans get help?
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union County) — The Union County Freeholders in conjunction with the county's Office of Veterans Services will be offering a special event for those who have served their country in the past.
A "Know Your Benefits Expo" is being held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the STEM Center at Kean University. Freeholder Chairman Sergio Grandos said the event was being organized for county veterans "to assist in their health and well-being."
"The program is being held as part of the UC Hero initiative, which was launched in 2016. The program aims to "enhance opportunities for education, emplymet and well-beinng for eligible veterans, active duty service members and their families," a statement from the county said.
Veteran Service Offices are located at counties all across the state including:
Atlantic County VSO
Atlantic County Veterans Services
201 S. Shore Road, Ground Floor,
Northfield, NJ 08225
Phone: (609) 677-5700
Fax: (609) 677-5705
Bergen County VSO
Bergen County Division of Veterans Services
1 Bergen County Plaza,
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Phone: (201) 336-6325
Burlington County VSO
Burlington County Department of Veterans Affairs
795 Woodlane Road,
Westampton, NJ 08060
Phone: (609) 265-5008
Camden County VSO
Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs
3 Collier Drive,
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Phone: (856) 374-5801
Fax: (856) 374-5302
Cape May County VSO
Cape May County Veterans Bureau
4005 Route 9 South,
Rio Grande, NJ 08242
Phone: (609) 886-2762
Cumberland County VSO
Cumberland County Department of Veterans’ Affairs
3322 College Drive, Office #228,
PO Box 1500,
Vineland, NJ 08362-1500
Phone: (856) 238-6800
Fax: (856) 238-6813
Essex County VSO
Essex County Veterans Services
900 Bloomfield Ave.,
Verona, NJ 07044
Phone: (973) 395-8375
Gloucester County VSO
Gloucester County Office of Veterans Affairs
211 County House Rd.,
Washington Township, Sewell, NJ 08080
Phone: (856) 401-7660
Hudson County VSO
Hudson County Office of Veterans Affairs
830 Bergen Ave., Floor 3B,
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Phone: (201) 369-5280 ext. 4258
Hunterdon County VSO
Hunterdon County Division of Senior, Disability & Veteran Services
4 Gaunt Place,
P.O. Box 2900,
Flemington, NJ 08822
Phone: (908) 788-1361
Mercer County VSO
Mercer County Department of Veterans Affairs
2280 Hamilton Avenue,
Hamilton, NJ 08619
Phone: (609) 989-6120
Middlesex County VSO
Middlesex County Office of Veterans Services
75 Bayard Street,
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Phone: (732) 745-4051
Monmouth County VSO
Monmouth County Veterans Services Office
3000 Kozloski Road,
Freehold, NJ 07728
Phone: (732) 683-8675
Fax: (732) 683-8676
Morris County VSO
Morris County Veterans Services Office
340 W. Hanover Avenue,
Morris Township, NJ 07960
Phone: (973) 285-6866
Ocean County VSO
Ocean County Veterans Service Bureau
1027 Hooper Avenue, Building 2,
P.O. Box 2191,
Toms River, NJ 08754
Phone: (732) 929-2096
Passaic County VSO
Passaic County Veterans’ Affairs Office
930 Riverview Drive, Suite 200,
Totowa, NJ 07512
Phone: (973) 569-4090
Fax: (973) 256-5716
Salem County VSO
Salem County Veterans’ Services Office
110 Fifth Street,
Salem, NJ 08079
Phone: (856) 339-8603
Fax: (856) 878-4639
Somerset County VSO
Somerset County Veteran Services
27 Warren Street,
P.O. Box 3000
Somerville, NJ 08876
Phone: (908) 704-6329
Fax: (908) 575-3910
Sussex County VSO
Sussex County Interment Officer
P.O. Box 844
Stanhope, NJ 07874
Phone: (973) 347-8333
Union County VSO
Union County Office of Veteran Services
10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Administration Building,
Elizabeth, NJ 07207
Phone: (908) 527-4918
Fax: (908) 352-3980
Warren County VSO
Warren County Veterans Services
413 Second Street,
Belvidere, NJ 07823
Phone: (908) 475-6211
