Where are the best spots for fall foliage in New Jersey?

I’m looking for a spot that is filled (or will be filled) with spectacular fall colors. I have pursued fall foliage in years past, traveling to High Point State Park in Sussex County, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (the New Jersey side), the Manasquan Reservoir in Monmouth County, and, last year, the South Mountain Reservation in Essex County.

The peak of the leaves is supposed to be from about October 8th to 15th in northern and central New Jersey and close to a week later for southern New Jersey. Some predictions say that since we had a wet summer, the colors will be outstanding, but some predictions say that since we had a very hot summer, the colors will be muted. I am willing to travel virtually anywhere in the state if the view is good enough, so, please, let me know if there is an especially picturesque site for fall foliage.

