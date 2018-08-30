There's a notable New Jerseyan who's been enjoying social media — and it's not Jim Gearhart.

A public figure who doesn't have an active social media presence isn't very public at all these days, but Jim and Bob Williams can't help be amused by Gov. Phil Murphy's Facebook page — where our newest head of state routinely publishes videos of everything from official statements to days out and about with his wife.

"He posts his every move, several times a day, several times a week," Bob says, joining Jim for the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Last Sunday, Bob sent Jim a clip of the governor at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk — hanging out, getting in a run on the beach, enjoying a smoothie.

"It's making him look like a real cool guy," Bob says. "He's wearing his baseball cap backwards, trying to be a regular guy."

The point, Jim says, is multi-millionare Murphy wants to be seen as "just one of us" — just another New Jerseyan going about his business.

But Bob asks: "Is anybody believing this sort of thing?"

That's just part of what Jim and Bob take on in the latest installment of his podcast.

— Townsquare Media staff

