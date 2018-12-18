When it comes to Internet speed nationwide, NJ ranks number one

The Garden State ranks first in the nation in average internet speed. We enjoy an average 121 megabytes per second, as reported on NorthJersey.com .

Maine is the slowest of all the states. NJ has an average speed 19 times faster than Maine. Jersey City’s download speed is the 12th fastest of any city in the US. Before we get too celebratory, though, USA Today reports that, as a nation, our rank usually lies in the 20s in the world for internet download speed. The fastest speed is a hotel in Abu Dhabi (the Jannah Burj Al Sarab). It downloads at a stunning speed of 1.2 gigabytes per second.

Verizon is ranked as the fastest provider in New Jersey, while Xfinity is the fastest nationwide.

