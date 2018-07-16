What’s the ugliest building in New Jersey?

Business Insider named the ugliest building in each state, and you won't be surprised by what took the title in New Jersey. The American Dream Meadowlands, the oft-delayed mega-mall. The mall, as you may know, was first proposed in 2003 as the Meadowlands Xanadu. Several developers and construction companies (some of which went bankrupt) were associated to the project and construction stopped and started many times. Work resumed last year with a (new) projected opening of March of next year. See Business Insider's full list of each state's ugliest building here.