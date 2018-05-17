What’s the best month to sell a home in NJ?

If you're thinking about putting your house on the market, act sooner than later.

We're approaching the few months in New Jersey during which you have the best shot at bringing in the most money above your home's estimated market value.

That's according to an analysis, by ATTOM Data Solutions, of nearly 15 million home sales nationwide from 2011 to 2017.

The analysis covered six metropolitan areas that are either completely or partially in the Garden State. In five of the six markets, either June, July or August were recorded as the "smartest month to sell."

In those months, homeowners realized the largest premiums above estimated market value — or, in Atlantic City's case, earned the most they could below estimated market value.

But in Ocean City, according to the analysis, sellers get the most for their homes in the month of February — an average of 18.7 percent above value.

"Maybe that has to do with it being a vacation location, and folks are thinking about buying there for the upcoming summer," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president with ATTOM Data Solutions.

Smartest month to sell

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ — July

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ — August

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA — July

Ocean City, NJ — February

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD — June

Trenton, NJ — June

Nationwide, May is the smartest month to sell, the analysis finds. The best day of the year to sell a home is June 28.

More from New Jersey 101.5: