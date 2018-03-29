What’s open and closed in NJ on Good Friday

TRENTON — The Christian holiday of Good Friday means some businesses and offices will be closed but others won't.

Good Friday marks the occasion of the crucifixion of Jesus. Two days, Easter celebrates his resurrection.

New Jersey is one of twelve states where Good Friday is a state holiday.

While the financial markets are closed, NJ Transit and PATH are on a regular schedule.

Many school districts trying to make up snow days that exceeded their allotted days are holding classes. Clifton public schools, however, opted to keep Good Friday as a day off but will hold a special half day session on Saturday, April 14.

CLOSED:

State courts

State offices (including MVC)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

Financial markets

Most banks (some banks are open today. Check your institution's schedule).

OPEN:

Post offices

Federal courts

NJ Transit rail operates on a regular schedule

PATH operates on a regular schedule

SEPTA operates on a regular schedule

PATCO is operating on a regular schedule

Malls

Retail stores

FedEx and UPS will make regular pickups and deliveries

Most colleges and universities (check your institution's schedule).

Check with your destination to double check whether it is open or closed.

