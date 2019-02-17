What’s open and closed for Presidents Day 2019

TRENTON — The holiday to honor America's presidents is officially named after just one of them.

The day is commonly called "President's Day" and has come to honor all presidents including Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday on Feb. 12 was for years its own holiday. Federal law designates the third Monday in February as George Washington's Birthday to celebrate the birth of the first president.

New Jersey officially calls the day "Presidents Day," and all state offices are closed.

CLOSED:

Post offices

State and federal courts

State offices (including MVC)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

Financial markets

Banks (some banks are open today. Check your institution's schedule).

OPEN:

NJ Transit rail operates on a weekend/major holiday schedule with additional morning and evening peak period trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line, Morris & Essex and Main Bergen Line. Buses operate on a special holiday or weekend schedule while others will operate on a regular weekday schedule or not at all..

PATH operates on a regular schedule

SEPTA operates on a modified weekday schedule

PATCO is operating on a regular schedule ( new weekday schedule goes into effect)

Malls

Retail stores

FedEx and UPS will make regular pickups and deliveries

Most colleges and universities (check your institution's schedule).

Check with your destination to make sure it is open or closed on Monday.

