What’s Normal — February 2018 edition

Last time we did a What's Normal poll it was a disaster for me. With a 2/1 split I ended up owing Bill Doyle $75. Looking for a little redemption and finding out that Bill still believes in landline phones, Tuesday's show brings 2018's first What's Normal. If you never heard this, it's a collection of three things Bill and I disagree on as far as whether most people have done, enjoy, etc.. This time it's sort of a hodgepodge; no specific theme like last time's Christmas poll. As always only on-air phone calls count towards our actual bet, but for those who couldn't get through here's the online version.

