What’s Normal — February 2018 edition

Stefano Lunardi

Last time we did a What's Normal poll it was a disaster for me. With a 2/1 split I ended up owing Bill Doyle $75. Looking for a little redemption and finding out that Bill still believes in landline phones, Tuesday's show brings 2018's first What's Normal. If you never heard this, it's a collection of three things Bill and I disagree on as far as whether most people have done, enjoy, etc.. This time it's sort of a hodgepodge; no specific theme like last time's Christmas poll. As always only on-air phone calls count towards our actual bet, but for those who couldn't get through here's the online version.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: dnd polls, Newsletter, What's Normal
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top