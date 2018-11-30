What’s Normal, Christmas edition

The last time Bill and I wagered some money on what's normal and what's not was Election Day. I won two out of three questions. If you never heard a What's Normal it's like a Gallup poll except with really stupid questions. Example, on Election Day one of our questions was about whether people care if they get an I VOTED sticker.

So with the holidays here, we thought we'd do a Christmas theme. The on-line version of this poll doesn't go towards our bet and the outcomes are sometimes different than the on-air one hour only poll. But if you couldn't get through on the phones then here are the questions we asked Friday.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :