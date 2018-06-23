What’s New Jersey’s favorite coffee ‘to go’? [POLL]

Here in New Jersey, we're always on the go.

Our work hours are crazy, and/or it seems like they never end.

And then, there's the "honey do" list when we (finally) get home.

Consequently, we need a "pick-me-up" as we start the day...and (probably) another (or more) along the way.

In studio with my QT...the convenience store/coffee place of St. Louis. (Diana Gebbia photo).

Coffee.

The National Coffee Association and Specialty Coffee Association conduct yearly coffee consumption surveys that show a growing, caffeine-desiring trend:

So many choices. (Craig Allen photo).

As of this year, 50% of us over the age of 18, or about 150 million Americans, drink coffee on a daily basis.

Further, each coffee drinker enjoys 3.1 cups per day.

The average sized coffee is 9 ounces.

The average price for brewed coffee is $2.38.

65% of the coffee drinking is done during breakfast hours, 30% between meals, and the remaining 5% with other meals.

And...men and women consume coffee equally.

Sound familiar, New Jersey?

Coffee...to go! (Craig Allen photo).

Try as I might to find them...there are no "state" stats when it comes to coffee.

Crazy.

So, I'm thinking: Let's provide some of our own New Jersey coffee-related statistics...

Ready?

Being a "music guy" at New Jersey 101.5....let me offer you a lost "classic" to enjoy while you fill out the survey. Jimmy Gilmer meets the girl of his dreams at the local coffee place....called the "Sugar Shack."

New Jersey 101.5 Listener Coffee Poll

If you have the time, please leave a comment (at the bottom of the article) as to why you like one "name brand" over another...or what makes your "other" coffee shop choice (name and location) "special," or worth going out of your way for.

I'll leave the poll open...let it "percolate"...for one week (thru June 30th).

Is this...coffee to go? (Craig Allen photo).

I thank you in advance for sharing your preferences, and comments, New Jersey!