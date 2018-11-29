What’s more Jersey than The Sopranos and Sinatra?

Full Jersey weekend coming up when I host my friend Michael Martocci 's Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra for the Frank Sinatra Birthday Celebration at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank.

Joining me on stage will be three stars from 'The Sopranos': Steve Schirripa , Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli .

Do you want to hear directly from the stars about the end of the hit series? The interaction among the cast? How the stars got the roles? Join me Sunday, December 2nd.

Enjoy great music and great conversation. Only a few dozen seats left...hurry! Get your tickets HERE .

