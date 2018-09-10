What’s in Kylie’s hair revealed

We posted this picture on Friday a few hours before opening the phone lines to take people's guesses as to what prop was hidden deep inside the fantastic troll jungle to make producer Kylie Moore's hair stand up this way. Twenty five dollars would go to the first person with the right guess.

We heard incorrect guesses like a vase, a roll of paper towels, a small whisk broom, etc. All fine guesses, but not quite. What was the mystery object stuck inside that mane to make Kylie look like something out of the Rocky Horror Picture Show ? (Or Heat Miser, a troll doll, a conehead and a rejected cast member of Jersey Shore are also acceptable descriptions.) Follow these pics in this reverse timeline for the answer.

Joe Votruba photo

Joe Votruba photo

Joe Votruba photo

Joe Votruba photo

Joe Votruba photo

Joe Votruba photo

Yep, the mystery item was an empty Vitamin Water bottle. Congrats to Tom Rosenberger for coming up with the right answer. Your $25 is on the way. But if it's delivered personally by a human troll doll, run Tom, run!!!

More from New Jersey 101.5