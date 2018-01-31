What you need for an Eagles Super Bowl party
It's been 13 years since Eagles fans got to host a Super Bowl party and the last one didn't go very well. After hearing Party Fair in East Windsor sold out their first shipment of Eagles party wear in a day, I decided to checkout what their next shipment. There were a few things missing and to fill in the blanks, I asked what else you would need....
- Perhaps as an appetizer Eric (The Bills fan) Scott - Violence. Vomiting.
- Rich Adamczyk Crisco! Lots and lots of Crisco! Do they grease poles in Minnesota?
- Dave Bell - Police.
- Vickie Shaw - Sad faces.
- Shayna Ryan - Eagles Fans.... stating the obvious.
- Brian Sexton - Some one wearing a tracking device on their ankle.
- Matt Guerriero - Debauchery.
- Michael Hoydis - Tom Brady Voodoo Doll.
- Tom Madden - Strippers.
- Daniel Hopman - Not a horse.
- Definitely not a horse!
