What would you write on ‘Murphy’s Bench?’
In many Jersey shore towns, people are immortalized by having their names on the benches along the beach. I couldn't help laughing when I saw this bench in Sea Isle City. Not sure who exactly this Murphy is, but if it were the governor who's approval rating is now 54%, you would think there would be some nice complementary graffiti written there. Think again. Here's what you came up with when I asked...
Andrew Satkowski: "Sitting on this bench is taxing"
John Skinski: "$500 dollars to sit for 5 minutes"
Tom Strauss: "What can go wrong will go wrong" ...if you sit here
Jimmy Lipowski: "Who’s this ‘Murphy’ you speak of?"
Kevin Kearney: "This is where Murphy used to sit while trying to get his law passed." "Life is like a box of chocolates you never know what you are gonna get"
— Pete Lieggi (@PeteLieggi63)August 31, 2018
Eric Jensen: "He is not a smart man."
Anthony B. Ferrara: "Keep raising taxes and I'm going to be sleeping on it!!!!!"
