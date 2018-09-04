What would you write on ‘Murphy’s Bench?’

In many Jersey shore towns, people are immortalized by having their names on the benches along the beach. I couldn't help laughing when I saw this bench in Sea Isle City. Not sure who exactly this Murphy is, but if it were the governor who's approval rating is now 54% , you would think there would be some nice complementary graffiti written there. Think again. Here's what you came up with when I asked...

Andrew Satkowski: "Sitting on this bench is taxing"

John Skinski: "$500 dollars to sit for 5 minutes"

Tom Strauss: "What can go wrong will go wrong" ...if you sit here

Jimmy Lipowski: "Who’s this ‘Murphy’ you speak of?"

Kevin Kearney: "This is where Murphy used to sit while trying to get his law passed." "Life is like a box of chocolates you never know what you are gonna get"

— Pete Lieggi (@PeteLieggi63)

Eric Jensen: "He is not a smart man."

Anthony B. Ferrara: "Keep raising taxes and I'm going to be sleeping on it!!!!!"

