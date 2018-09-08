What would happen if these Jersey drivers met?

I'm running into a Jersey mega-mart the other day, and as I'm crossing a busy parking lot, I see the bumper sticker above.

I snap a picture.

I've said it before, here at nj1015.com, bumper stickers are mobile billboards . A "snapshot" into the psyche of New Jersey.

One aisle over, I see:

It's like going into the voting booth with this driver, too. (Craig Allen photo).

I snap a picture of this bumper sticker.

You might say...I can't... resist.

As I continue to the store, I wonder...what would happen if these two drivers met?

Would they have a civil discussion ?

Might we see the world-famous " one fingered Jersey salute ?"

I'm not good around blood. Just saying .

Are we that divided in New Jersey?

What do you think?