What would happen if these Jersey drivers met?
I'm running into a Jersey mega-mart the other day, and as I'm crossing a busy parking lot, I see the bumper sticker above.
I snap a picture.
I've said it before, here at nj1015.com, bumper stickers are mobile billboards. A "snapshot" into the psyche of New Jersey.
One aisle over, I see:
I snap a picture of this bumper sticker.
You might say...I can't...resist.
As I continue to the store, I wonder...what would happen if these two drivers met?
Would they have a civil discussion?
Might we see the world-famous "one fingered Jersey salute?"
I'm not good around blood. Just saying.
Are we that divided in New Jersey?
What do you think?