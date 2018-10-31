Jon Bon Jovi is not a fan of reality TV . The Sayreville rocker tells Austrailia's The Sunday Project, “I think it’s horrific that we live in that world, and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians,”

So what if we came up with more "Jersey" reality shows. Look how well "Jersey Shore" did, or "Cake Boss", or dare I say... "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". Here are some that you came up with on Facebook ...

Scott Soffen: An overweight Governor with a private Beach who degrades voters.

John Norton: Columbus Farmer's Market

Keith Vena: NJ Pizzeria Wars

Jimmy Lipowski : I’d call the show, ’Livin’ on the Edge’ and I would select people to follow around in everyday life, in New Jersey, in different situation and demonstrate how we are all almost always pushed to the edge just to get by in everyday life in the Garden State.

Garth H. Raymond: Tax Wars....The Misery Continues!!!

Mary Jo Hamrick: Diner Wars!

David Hershey: Deli Wars! Sandwiches gone A-Rye! There should be a 2 soda minimum to get on.

