What the Statue of Liberty would look like with original coloring
Ever since learning about the Statue of Liberty in elementary school, I've always wondered what Lady Liberty looked like back in the day before being oxidized by the weather. We're talking about the pre-green days when she still had her copper hue. A Reddit user by the name of Cow41087 colorized this photo of the statue's early days in New York Harbor. See the colorized photo below!
Not bad, huh? The copper certainly adds a few pounds, but I feel like that's a good thing. If you were an immigrant sailing to America for a new beginning, you'd surely want Lady Liberty to look well fed. I'd be all in favor of restoring it to her original form, but I doubt that'll ever happen.
— Joe Votruba
