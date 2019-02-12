What song do you consider to be perfect?

Simple question. Complicated and subjective answer. I have a 5.5 hour flight coming up tomorrow from Newark to Portland, which means I am in need of some in-flight entertainment. I've always been more of a fan of listening to music on flights, rather than streaming Netflix or something along those lines. I find it's easier to nap this way.

So I posed a question on my Facebook page yesterday asking my FB friends and followers for a song they considered to be absolutely perfect. A 10 out of 10. That's the only criteria. The genre or era the song came out means absolutely nothing. All that matters is that YOU consider the song to be flawless. Check out the post below to see the suggestions so far. And now you can contribute as well by adding your picks in the comment section at the bottom of this post.

If you want to listen along with me, I have placed Spotify and Apple Music playlists below of the songs suggested.

