What NJ counties have the most rabies? You’d be surprised!

Another summer, another rabid animal here in NJ. After a fight between a dog and a raccoon, Somerset County officials say they were able to determine that the raccoon was rabid. It’s gotta make you think: how often does this happen?

Have you ever wondered just how common rabies is in NJ? In your county specifically?

Enter the New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Epidemiology, Environmental, and Occupational Health Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases Program (Whew! That’s a mouthful!). They lists the statistics of exactly how many cases of Rabies were reported in each NJ county from January 1st through June 30th of 2018. You might think the more rural counties have the most reported cases of rabies, but you’d be wrong. Check out the list below.

NJ Animal Rabies Cases by County 1/1/18-6/30/18:

Morris - 12

Monmouth - 10

Hunterdon - 9

Middlesex - 8

Essex - 5

Gloucester - 5

Burlington - 5

Warren - 4

Union - 3

Ocean - 3

Bergen - 3

Cumberland - 2

Mercer - 2

Salem - 2

Sussex - 1

Passaic - 1

Camden - 1

Atlantic - 1

Hudson - 0

Cape May - 0

