What NJ commuters should expect for Wednesday storm

TRENTON — Despite the heavy wet snow forecast to fall all day Wednesday, the commute must go on for New Jersey drivers.

The precipitation will switch from a wintry mix to a moderate-to-heavy snow around 8 a.m., according to New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Will snow pour from the sky all day? Probably not. But travel will be challenging for both the morning and evening commutes," Zarrow said.

During the last nor'easter State Police said they handled more than 500 motor vehicle crashes and assisted 939 motorists for breakdowns, spin outs and flat tires.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for Wednesday and closed all state offices. Only essential state workers must report on schedule.

NJ Transit:

A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 will be in effect on its rail system on Wednesday with a limited weekday rail schedule . "We want to give our customers the opportunity to have a clear picture of just how much service we can offer and, more importantly, when their next train is scheduled," NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said when the severe weather plan was announced.

Cross-honoring is in effect for rail, PATH, bus and private carriers and light rail service.

Bus, light rail and Access Link services are anticipated to operate regular weekday schedules as weather conditions permit.

There is the potential for all bus service — including bus service to/from the Port Authority — to be suspended before the afternoon peak travel period.

PATH:

Regular service on Wednesday

PATCO :

A snow schedule begins at midnight Wednesday. The high speed line will run slower with six-car trains all day and no express trains. There will be no Woodcrest local trains, 6-10 minute westbound service and 10-12 minute eastbound service during the morning rush.

SEPTA

A Saturday schedule will be in effect on all regional rail lines.

Amtrak

A modified schedule will be run on the Northeast Corridor.

Airports

Almost 800 flights have been canceled from Newark Liberty International Airport for Wednesday

Nearly 3,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide on Wednesday

What is the effect of the storm on your commute?