What NJ commuters should expect for Tuesday, Wednesday storm

TRENTON — As the second nor'easter in a week gets ready to dump over a foot of snow in New Jersey, NJ Transit and other transportation agencies are getting ready for the storm.

Plows, salt spreaders were being prepared by NJ Department of Transportation crews on Tuesday for their 26th event of the winter, according to spokesman Steve Schapiro. Brine was applied to roads in North Jersey, where the storm will be all snow. Crews are also checking chain saws and pull saws in case trees need to be cleared from the road.

"This storm we are looking at as a statewide plowing event," Schapiro said, adding that plows will hit the highways when 2 inches of snow has fallen.

Schapiro said the storm, with the expected heavy snow and wind, presents a challenge because of trees and wires that could fall. Precipitation will start as rain in some places, which may cause roadways to freeze.

In anticipation of the forecasted nor’easter, airlines have already cancelled 1,136 flights to/from/within the US tomorrow, according to FlightAware.com . Over 200 flights have been cancelled in-and-out of Newark Liberty for Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said he doesn't expect snow totals to increase. The highest amounts should stay to the north and west. Mostly rain is expected along the coast and parts of inland South Jersey.

Here's what to expect on the rails during Wednesday's storm.

NJ Transit:

A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 will be in effect on its rail system on Wednesday with a limited weekday rail schedule . "We want to give our customers the opportunity to have a clear picture of just how much service we can offer and, more importantly, when their next train is scheduled," NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said when the severe weather plan was announced.

Cross-honoring is in effect for rail, bus and private carriers and light rail service

Bus, light rail and Access Link services are anticipated to operate regular weekday schedules as weather conditions permit.

There is the potential for all North Jersey and Central bus service -- including bus service to/from the Port Authority-- to be suspended before the afternoon peak travel period.

PATH:

Regular service on Wednesday

PATCO :

A Snow Schedule is in effect for Wednesday until 2 p.m. The high speed line will run slower with 6-car trains all day and no express trains. There wlll be no Woodcrest local trains, 6-10 minute westbound service and 10-12 minute eastbound service during the morning rush

SEPTA

A Saturday schedule will be in effect on all regional rail lines

Amtrak

A modified schedule will be run on the Northeast Corridor

How are you preparing for the snow? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ