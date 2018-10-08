What NJ can expect now that Michael is a hurricane

Just before noon on Monday, the National Weather Service announced that Tropical Storm Michael had strengthened to reach hurricane status. While the storm is far from New Jersey its current track puts us at risk for flooding and other weather effects late this week.

Michael is expected to cross between Cuba and Mexico today, and make landfall at some point on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The direct effects of the storm are not expected to be felt in the Mid Atlantic and New England states, according to the most recent forecast.

By Tuesday, Hurricane Michael could have winds topping 111 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday, the winds had reached a top sustained speed of 75 mph. With a few days hovering over the warm water, the storm could get even stronger before it makes landfall, the Associated Press reported hurricane expert Robbie Berg as saying.

If the storm stays on its current track, Michael could bring two to four inches of rain to the local area, with six inches possible in parts of the New Jersey. Heavy rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods, though no warnings or watches have been issued for New Jersey as of Monday afternoon.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday — see his weather blog for updates throughout the week.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

