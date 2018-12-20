What New Jersey would like most from Gov. Murphy in 2019

Governor Murphy outlined his agenda for 2019 which included marijuana legalization and a 15 dollar an hour minimum wage among other things. All well and good for Governor Murphy, but what exactly do we the people of New Jersey want? When I asked, an overwhelming amount replied "resign," but here are some of the other requests that came in:

Justin Morris:

Chris Eastburn: C

Ralph Sanders:

Adam Scott:

Tim Hayes:

Stephen Suder:

David Hoeffel:

Bob Chew:

Sammy Pepper:

or he could simply come back to New Jersey 101.5 and do "Ask The Governor."

More from New Jersey 101.5: