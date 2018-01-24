Contact Us
What men really think about Valentine's Day — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 January 24, 2018

If you’re a longtime fan of Forever 39, you know that Megan loves the one day a year that is devoted to love — we’re talking about Valentine’s Day. And while she’s a big fan of what many call a “Hallmark Holiday,” a lot of others aren’t.

No matter what you think about the holiday, romance equals big bucks. Last year, U.S. consumers spent an average of $136.57 on Valentine’s Day, according to a report from the National Retail Federation. And people weren’t just spending on their significant others in 2017. Consumers also purchased gifts for parents, children, friends, co-workers and pets.

So just what are people spending their money on?

According to the 2017 report, candy and greeting cards ranked the highest, with nearly $3 billion being spent. Other popular gifts included flowers, jewelry, clothing, and gift cards. And an evening out was popular too, with consumers spending nearly $4 billion dollars.

And while women do buy gifts for the ones they love, this is the one day a year when it’s really time for men to man up! Sure, it’s true that men will sometimes play dumb when it comes to romance. But we think it’s safe to say that when it comes to Feb. 14 … men know they better not come home empty-handed. The pressure!

So what’s it like to be a man on the day that for some women is the most important holiday of the year?

On this Forever 39 episode we get a male’s perspective on the holiday. Not only do we find out what men really think about Valentine’s Day, but we also give some tips on original gift idea and ways to add some romance to the day. Whatever your thoughts or your gender, we think everyone would like to celebrate Feb. 14 in their own special way.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Surprising ways you’re wasting money. PLUS: Vacation disappointments. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Get to know your hosts: Annette and Megan

Join us for next week’s podcast when we discuss the NEW dating rules, our favorite beauty hacks, and cell phone addictions.

