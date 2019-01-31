What makes Tom Brady win

Tom Brady will appear in his 9th Super Bowl on Sunday. He has already won 5.

There have been many books written about Brady and the New England Patriots, but Casey Sherman and Don Wedge's, "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption," talks about the Patriots comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. A game they won after trailing 28-3 at the half. Casey weighs in on this years big game and what drives Tom Brady:

"We know what happens when Tom Brady has a chip on his should," Sherman said. "When he was called a cheater before the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl, we saw how that ended. Now, a couple of years later, he's being called "too old" to play the game. And you've seen this incredible run during the playoffs, marching towards the Super Bowl in Atlanta this Sunday. And I do believe it'll probably end the same way...This is Tom Brady's Super Bowl to lose and he's more determined than every right now."

How did losing to the Eagles affect Brady?

"He felt, obviously, betrayed by his coach," Sherman said. "There was a lot of bad blood during the offseason between Belichick and Brady, and Robert Kraft, the owner of the team, as well. I'm a big Beatles fan and I always equate everything to the Beatles did what they did in eight years before they broke up. The Patriots had been together for 18 to 19 years before you started to see that friction around Foxboro. I was really looking at this season as, would this end as a masterpiece a la "Abbey Road," or would they just let it be. I'm surprised as anybody that the Patriots are in the position once again, and I shouldn't be 'cause I know the team so well. But they've surprised everybody this season and I've never seen Brady more relaxed, yet more determined to complete this mission on Sunday."

How long does he see Brady playing?

"I think there is going to be a meeting of the minds where, eventually Brady is going to ride off into the sunset whether thats 43 or 45," Sherman said. "Now this is one season, let's see how next season progresses. If Brady still has struggles early on or midseason and seems to be losing a step, it's going to be a topic for discussion, not only for New England fans, but fans all across the country."

More from New Jersey 101.5: