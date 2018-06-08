What led to deadly Lakewood crash?

LAKEWOOD — Many questions remain unanswered about an apparent police pursuit that turned deadly, when a driver fleeing Toms River Police was killed after crashing his car into a tree in Lakewood, causing the car to catch fire on Thursday night.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and CPR was administered, according to reports by the Lakewood Scoop, after the car hit a pole near the intersection of Cross Street and Massachusetts Avenue just before 9 p.m. The driver was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and pronounced dead, the site reported.

Toms River police told the Asbury Park Press the car may have been involved in a chase that was ended before entering Lakewood.

The Scoop, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a second body was also found at the crash scene.

The Ocean County Prosecutors Office is heading the investigation but has not yet issued a statement.

