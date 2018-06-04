What if “Mrs. C” were a Jersey Mom?

Her role started with a couple of lines like "Oh Howard" or "Oh children, you're not eating." Over the next eleven seasons, Ross would rise to sitcom mom immortality. Marion Ross, who played Mrs. C on "Happy Days," called in to talk about her new book, "MY DAYS, Happy and Otherwise."

Before "Happy Days," Marion Ross worked for two decades as a Paramount starlet, appearing in nearly every major TV series of the 1950s and 1960s- including "Love, American Style," in which she donned an apron that would cinch her career. Soon after came the fateful phone call from producer Garry Marshall that made her an “overnight” success and changed her life.

Ross made her film debut in 1953's "Forever Female," starring Ginger Rogers and William Holden. After working steadily in movies and television, she became famous for playing Mrs. C on the iconic sitcom "Happy Days," which aired from 1974-84, and for which she received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Since then, she has worked on such series as "The Drew Carey Show," "Touched by an Angel," "Nurse Jackie," and "The Middle."

Ross may have been born in Minnesota, but many kids who grew up watching her in New Jersey wish she was their mom. Imagine Mrs. C as a Jersey Mom, saying the things your mom would say to you before she lost it? I asked you to give me some of those things and she read them back to me in the conversation. Check out Mrs. C as a Jersey Mom (video above.)

