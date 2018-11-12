There was an "incident" at the Golden Nugget Casino over the weekend involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam . Very little info is yet available on exactly what happened.

However, sources from inside the police department claim that the mayor punched and choked a female security guard at the casino. If this was a mayor in any other New Jersey town or city, details would be available. With all of the cameras in all of the casinos and hotels in AC, surely whatever happened, was captured of video.

A few years ago, there was an absolutely brutal assault on a young man outside one of the casinos by several police officers, including a K-9 unit. The young man was belligerent and seemingly intoxicated, what followed was heinous, by any standard. A video of the incident only became available after the young man's attorney released it to the public.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :