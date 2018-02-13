What excuse will NJ Transit use today?

Who says you can't have a little fun at the expense of incompetent government bureaucrats?

With what seems like endless incompetence from New Jersey Transit ending in delays, cancellations, fare hikes, safety issues just to name a few, we introduced the brand new official Morning Show #WheelOfDelays! That's right, every time a NJ Transit train is canceled we spin the wheel. If the wheel lands on the same excuse that is offered by NJ Transit for the canceled ride, we award a caller a prize.

It's simple and an attempt to put a positive spin on what has become a commuter nightmare over the years. Hoping that we don't have to play much over the coming weeks, but I suspect we'll be spinning several times a day...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea .

