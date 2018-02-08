What Eagles center Jason Kelce said that was bleeped out on TV
If you missed the Eagles Super Bowl parade after I implored you to go, then you missed center Jason Kelce dressed in a mummers costume delivering a speech for the ages! hear it here thanks to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Not since Phillies second baseman Chase Utley delivered his famous "World F**kin Champions" has the city been so rocked by a speech.
See the transcript of Kelce's speech here. Eagles fans will be singing themselves to sleep with this and Jason Kelce if he hasn't already has embedded himself forever into Philly lore. A very tough act for Zack Ertz to follow with his speech.
