What Eagles center Jason Kelce said that was bleeped out on TV

If you missed the Eagles Super Bowl parade after I implored you to go , then you missed center Jason Kelce dressed in a mummers costume delivering a speech for the ages! hear it here thanks to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Not since Phillies second baseman Chase Utley delivered his famous "World F**kin Champions" has the city been so rocked by a speech.

See the transcript of Kelce's speech here . Eagles fans will be singing themselves to sleep with this and Jason Kelce if he hasn't already has embedded himself forever into Philly lore. A very tough act for Zack Ertz to follow with his speech.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :