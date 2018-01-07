What does New Jersey have in common with Game of Thrones?

It was officially announced this past week that the final season of Game of Thrones will not air until 2019, which means fans of the series will have to wait over a year before finding out how the series ends. To help pass the time we decided to see if Game of Thrones had any New Jersey connections. Here’s what we found.

1. Knights of New Jersey web series



If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, than parody must be the second most sincerest form. Knights of New Jersey is a spoof on Game of Thrones fans, Cosplayers, LARPers and Renaissance Faire actors. A mockumentary style web-seires that takes place in New Jersey or as the creator calls it ‘a mash-up of The Office and Medieval Times.’ You can watch this very funny series on YouTube.

2. Sansa Stark is engaged to a Jersey Boy

Jersey native Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on the show announced their engagement in October of 2017. Joe Jonas, lead singer of the pop group DNCE originally grew up in Wyckoff alongside the other two Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Nick. Maybe the wedding will even be held somewhere in NJ, however I wouldn’t want to attend any wedding involving House Stark.

3. Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage who plays the fan favorite Tyrion Lannister grew up in Mendham township and attended Delbarton school, an all boys Catholic school in Morristown. He’s one of the longest surviving actors on the show making it all the way to see the final season next year. Peter has been nominated for a total of six Emmys for ‘outstanding supporting actor in a drama series,’ winning two of the six.

4. Kings Landing



Google Maps

That’s right! If you want to live in Kings Landing all you have to do is move to Middletown, NJ. Although the Kings Landing Condominiums are not actually home to the Iron Throne or Robert I of House Baratheon, it is however a pet friendly community built in the 1980s with townhouses ranging from 1500 to 2100 square feet. Pet friendly you say? Does that mean Direwolves are welcome?

5. Gorge R.R. Martin himself

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

If you somehow didn’t know, Game of Thrones is based off of Gorge R.R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin who serves as the TV show’s co-executive producer grew up in Bayonne. He said in an interview with Conan in 2013 that his family was very poor growing up and that he drew inspiration for his books staring out his living room window in Bayonne. His imagination would run wild staring at the lights coming from Staten Island and the boats drifting down the Kill Van Kull waterway, thinking will he ever get to see these mysterious lands.