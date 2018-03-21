What do you do if a coworker stinks up the office?

What happens when you work with someone who's the source of distracting smells — from themselves, their lunch or something they bring to the workplace? It's the subject of a new survey from Office Team.

Office Team metro market manager Dora Onyschak says 46 percent of the respondents said they do not do anything about a concerning smell, they just suffer in silence.

About 17 percent said they confront the person.

According to Onyschak, workers cited "stinky food" as the most annoying coworker behavior, followed by too much body fragrance.

"Funny enough, it is not just about bad odors. It is also about some good odors. Some great cologne is wonderful but if you have too much it still can be a bit offensive to some people."

Onyschak says most workers are willing to give a co-worker a "pass" for an occasional smell. But she adds if it's chronic, "if you are not comfortable approaching that individual, then go to your manager."

"I think managers, it is our responsibility to really kind of address the issue before it becomes a major concern or disturbance to the office. A lot of companies these days have open work space, bringing lunch to the office is certainly a lot more common. So if a manager smells something or feels that the odor could be distracting, it is really important that they take the individual aside and discuss the matter before it becomes an issue."

Almost one in five in the survey say their companies have a "scent-free" policy.

