CAMDEN — Authorities on Wednesday night released images of two people who may have information about an ambush shooting of city police officers during National Night Out on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the men in the images were "persons of interest" and did not describe them as the gunmen or suspects.

The gunmen opened fire at two undercover Camden County Metro detectives who were sitting in their car at a red light about 8:30 p.m.

One of the officers returned fire but it is not known if either gunmen were hit.

The detectives were hospitalized and remained in stable condition Wednesday. Both are expected to survive.

Authorities called the attack "unprovoked."

"(They) essentially were ambushed," Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday night. "A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers."

"Maybe they did know they were police officers and that's the reason why they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else. We'll find that out as the investigation unfolds," Thomson said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Matt McKeown at 609-820-7192 or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.