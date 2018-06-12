What crab stole Circus Drive-In’s sign?

WALL TOWNSHIP — When the legendary Jersey Shore restaurant the Circus Drive-In closed last year, it left more than a hole on the Route 35 spot it resided on for decades. Now police are wondering who took a piece of it home with them.

The restaurant closed last year and was mostly torn down last month, but now police say someone made off with part of the restaurant's sign for one of its most popular dishes.

While not as recognizable as the clown that motorists passed as they drove near the restaurant, it was also hard to miss the sign advertising "Maryland Softshell Crabs," which went missing recently .

Police are asking anyone with information about the sign's whereabouts to call Det. Jack Gramlich at 732-449-4500 ext. 1179.