What are the most popular baby names in New Jersey?

The Social Security Administration has released its “Most Popular Baby Names” of 2017 survey, culled from its database of newborn names. The most recent year they have for state by state breakdowns is 2016.

Nationally, the most popular baby names in 2017 were (Boys/Girls):

Liam/Emma Noah/Olivia William/Ava James/Isabella Logan/Sophia Benjamin/Mia Mason/Charlotte Elijah/Amelia Oliver/Evelyn Jacob/Abigail

Compare that to the most popular names in New Jersey for 2016:

Rank Boys Name Number Girls Name Number 1 Liam 573 Mia 530 2 Noah 545 Olivia 530 3 Matthew 542 Emma 506 4 Michael 541 Sophia 471 5 Jacob 490 Isabella 469 6 Joseph 469 Ava 463 7 Lucas 436 Charlotte 386 8 Dylan 431 Emily 347 9 Mason 431 Abigail 310 10 Alexander 424 Madison 307 11 Anthony 416 Sofia 295 12 Benjamin 404 Leah 263 13 Daniel 404 Amelia 249 14 Ethan 402 Grace 228 15 Ryan 401 Riley 224 16 James 388 Victoria 222 17 Logan 376 Samantha 217 18 David 346 Scarlett 210 19 Christopher 345 Sarah 209 20 Jayden 322 Avery 206 21 Sebastian 319 Gabriella 197 22 Aiden 314 Savannah 197 23 Nicholas 312 Chloe 192 24 John 305 Harper 192 25 William 303 Elizabeth 189

For more baby name info, go to this website.

