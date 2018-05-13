What are the most popular baby names in New Jersey?
The Social Security Administration has released its “Most Popular Baby Names” of 2017 survey, culled from its database of newborn names. The most recent year they have for state by state breakdowns is 2016.
Nationally, the most popular baby names in 2017 were (Boys/Girls):
- Liam/Emma
- Noah/Olivia
- William/Ava
- James/Isabella
- Logan/Sophia
- Benjamin/Mia
- Mason/Charlotte
- Elijah/Amelia
- Oliver/Evelyn
- Jacob/Abigail
Compare that to the most popular names in New Jersey for 2016:
|Rank
|Boys Name
|Number
|Girls Name
|Number
|1
|Liam
|573
|Mia
|530
|2
|Noah
|545
|Olivia
|530
|3
|Matthew
|542
|Emma
|506
|4
|Michael
|541
|Sophia
|471
|5
|Jacob
|490
|Isabella
|469
|6
|Joseph
|469
|Ava
|463
|7
|Lucas
|436
|Charlotte
|386
|8
|Dylan
|431
|Emily
|347
|9
|Mason
|431
|Abigail
|310
|10
|Alexander
|424
|Madison
|307
|11
|Anthony
|416
|Sofia
|295
|12
|Benjamin
|404
|Leah
|263
|13
|Daniel
|404
|Amelia
|249
|14
|Ethan
|402
|Grace
|228
|15
|Ryan
|401
|Riley
|224
|16
|James
|388
|Victoria
|222
|17
|Logan
|376
|Samantha
|217
|18
|David
|346
|Scarlett
|210
|19
|Christopher
|345
|Sarah
|209
|20
|Jayden
|322
|Avery
|206
|21
|Sebastian
|319
|Gabriella
|197
|22
|Aiden
|314
|Savannah
|197
|23
|Nicholas
|312
|Chloe
|192
|24
|John
|305
|Harper
|192
|25
|William
|303
|Elizabeth
|189
