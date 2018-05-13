What are the most popular baby names in New Jersey?

The Social Security Administration has released its “Most Popular Baby Names” of 2017 survey, culled from its database of newborn names.  The most recent year they have for state by state breakdowns is 2016.

Nationally, the most popular baby names in 2017 were (Boys/Girls):

  1.  Liam/Emma
  2.  Noah/Olivia
  3.  William/Ava
  4.  James/Isabella
  5.  Logan/Sophia
  6.  Benjamin/Mia
  7.  Mason/Charlotte
  8.  Elijah/Amelia
  9.  Oliver/Evelyn
  10.  Jacob/Abigail

Compare that to the most popular names in New Jersey for 2016:

Rank Boys Name Number Girls Name Number
1 Liam 573 Mia 530
2 Noah 545 Olivia 530
3 Matthew 542 Emma 506
4 Michael 541 Sophia 471
5 Jacob 490 Isabella 469
6 Joseph 469 Ava 463
7 Lucas 436 Charlotte 386
8 Dylan 431 Emily 347
9 Mason 431 Abigail 310
10 Alexander 424 Madison 307
11 Anthony 416 Sofia 295
12 Benjamin 404 Leah 263
13 Daniel 404 Amelia 249
14 Ethan 402 Grace 228
15 Ryan 401 Riley 224
16 James 388 Victoria 222
17 Logan 376 Samantha 217
18 David 346 Scarlett 210
19 Christopher 345 Sarah 209
20 Jayden 322 Avery 206
21 Sebastian 319 Gabriella 197
22 Aiden 314 Savannah 197
23 Nicholas 312 Chloe 192
24 John 305 Harper 192
25 William 303 Elizabeth 189

 

For more baby name info, go to this website.

 

