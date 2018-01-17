Contact Us
Make My Homepage

What animals left these tracks on my driveway?

By Jeff Deminski January 17, 2018 2:11 PM

I grew up in Union County. Total suburbs. Nowhere near woods. So when I finally settled in Raritan Twp (or I’ll often say Flemington as that’s my mailing address) about a year ago it took a little getting used to having my back yard end at a large stretch of woods. Deer are everywhere and lots of other critters too.

So I realize I’m sounding stupid to anyone who knows their way around the woods when I ask what are these animal tracks? I assume these first two pictures are tracks left by a white-tailed deer. But when I looked up what those tracks are supposed to look like online they didn’t really match these perfectly. Yet it has to be, right?

Jeff Deminski photo
Jeff Deminski photo
Jeff Deminski photo
Jeff Deminski photo

Then there’s this one. Are these the tracks of a raccoon? Groundhog? Chupacabra? What are we talking here? No big deal here I’m simply curious because I don’t know this stuff. If you’re a boy scout, girl scout, hunter, outdoor type, help me out here and let me know.

Jeff Deminski photo
Jeff Deminski photo

More from New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM