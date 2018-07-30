What a two week break from social media is like

Seriously, put down the phone for a few.

As you know I maintain a healthy and aggressive level of tweeting before, during and after my morning show and Chasing News. For the past two weeks, I actually took a real vacation. OK, I stepped out of vacation mode for a bit to join Harris Faulkner on Outnumbered Overtime

and Jesse Watters on Fox News Channel . But that was it. And it was awesome.

The only way to take a real break is to step away completely. Even checking Twitter can be dangerous to the goal of checking out to catch your breath. There's always someone who wants to challenge your position or take a shot at your principles...or you personally!

It was a great recharge and although I may have missed a few things along the way concerning our own station, I'm back in full swing now.

So get ready, there's a lot of ground we need to cover and a low of obstructionist politicians in the way of making New Jersey affordable again. Stay tuned...

