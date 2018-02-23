Wet weekend in NJ, but early next week looks promising

Not much has changed since we last spoke here Thursday, and for the Acting Assistant Junior Meteorologist, that's a good thing — hey, at least no difficult-to-estimate snow forecasts, right?

Friday is a mostly rainy day across New Jersey, although the very northern part of the state above Route 80 still does have a freezing rain chance in the morning. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30s in northwest New Jersey to the upper 40s along the Jersey Shore.

Rain continues Friday evening, with lows in the 30s, an outlook copied almost exactly from Thursday night.

Saturday and Sunday still look like they will feature on and off showers, with highs mostly in the lower to mid-50s (all in all, not such a bad deal for Saturday's Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights). However, South Jerseyans could feel some temperatures in the 60s on Sunday as we all prepare for sunshine to return Monday.

That's it! Oh, and one more thing to get you through the weekend: If you have been waiting through this winter's weather for a sign of spring, all 30 MLB teams officially kick off their Spring Training schedules today.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on paternity leave and returns Tuesday, March 6. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

