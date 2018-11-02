Wet and warm Friday across NJ, then cooler for the weekend

A night in the 60s is typical and comfortable in the middle of the summer. In early November? It just feels weird!

Most of the state is indeed starting off near 70 degrees Friday morning , and thermometers won't budge much for the rest of the day. Along with the continued warmth will come some rain, but the weekend will not be a washout or a total bust.

As of this writing (6 a.m.), a broken band of light rain is pushing across New Jersey. Another batch of rain is back to the west. This will be the case throughout Friday , with scattered rain alongside regular breaks of dry (although cloudy) weather. A stiff southerly breeze up to 20 mph is expected as well.

The rainfall really ramps up Friday evening , and periods of heavier, steadier rain is likely through the overnight hours. It looks like it's really going to pour, centered around 2 a.m. Saturday morning . If an area receives 2+ inches of rain in a short period of time, localized flash flooding will be possible — that's not completely out of the question, but flooding won't be a widespread issue.

Rain exits the Garden State by Saturday mid-morning (say around 10 a.m. at the latest). Then, skies will quickly clear to sunshine. But the drier weather and beautiful blue skies will come with a strong northwesterly wind, potentially gusting to 40mph at times. That wind will cause temperatures to tumble on Saturday , from about 60 degrees in the early morning to around 50 degrees by sunset.

I still maintain this cooldown won't be an "arctic blast," although it looks like Saturday afternoon will become blustery and brisk.

Sunday morning's temperatures will be pretty chilly, as thermometers dip into the mid to upper 30s across most of the state. Widespread frost is possible, although I'm not seeing a freeze at the moment. (It's close though — my low temperature forecast for far North Jersey is around 33 degrees.)

Sunday actually looks seasonable and reasonably pleasant. In other words, it's going to feel like early November. Look for sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next storm system and next chance of rain will arrive during the day Monday . Temps hold steady, topping out in the upper 50s or so.

The forecast for Election Day Tuesday has dried out according to the latest model guidance. Although skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast, temperatures will warm to the mid 60s.

Our next next chance of rain is scheduled for Wednesday — just a quick burst of morning raindrops. That will be followed by our next cooldown, leading to a sunny, blustery Thursday .

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.