Wells Fargo customers billed twice in online Bill Pay snafu

By Dan Alexander January 18, 2018 10:51 AM
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Wells Fargo said problems that customers may have encountered with their online bill payment program have been corrected.

“We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors,” the bank wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday morning.

“On Jan. 17 an internal processing error caused temporary double posting of some items, impacting some customers. The issue was corrected overnight, and customers should now see their correct balances. Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience,” bank spokeswoman Crystal Dundas told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

A Wells Fargo customer service representative said customers were seeing transactions show up in their account twice as “pending,” which meant were reserved for the payee in the customer’s account but not paid out. But because the funds were being held, they were not available for other uses.

Bill Pay allows customers to set up payments for recurring bills that can be paid automatically.

Many customers affected by the problem were upset at the lack of specifics made available on their website and social media.

“I appreciate this being fixed, however, it is a bit shocking to me that customers did not receive any sort of apology directly or even an email about the issue. Serious gap in customer relations/communications going on here. Disappointed,”  Laura Hasenfus Arnold wrote on Facebook.

Customer Nancy Tavares wrote on Thursday morning that her accounts were all fixed.

One customer posted that her daughter’s tuition check “bounced”  because of the issue.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ. Dan is a Wells Fargo account holder

Filed Under: | Category: Money & Business | New Jersey News

