Welcome to the world, Griffin William Zarrow!

First we brought you the big announcement . Then came the on-air gender reveal . And, as the countdown to baby's birth day ticked down, we even ran a baby-naming contest ! (Well, sort of...)

Griffin William Zarrow was born Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 10:59am. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Right on schedule, baby Griffin was born at 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. He's a big boy, weighing in at 8lb, 15oz. (Although not quite as big as his brother Jackson, who was 10lb, 1oz at birth.)

The significance of the name? We just really liked it! Nicknames shall include Griffy, Griff, The Griffster, and Griffy-Poo.

Baby is completely healthy and incredibly alert — he looks just like his brother. Mama is recovering wonderfully — no surprise, she's a tough cookie. Daddy is so in love — and exhausted. And Big Brother Jackson is incredibly excited that his little brother has finally arrived!

The newly expanded, very happy Zarrow family! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Thank you for your kind words, thoughts, and prayers for Griffy and our newly expanded family. We'll continue to provides updates as we can!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Weatherdaddy Extraordinaire for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest baby news! (Oh, and forecast and realtime weather updates too.)