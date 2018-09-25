Welcome to … ‘Lavalette?’ Um, there’s no such place, DOT

LAVALLETTE — The NJ Department of Transportation says it will correct a sign on the eastbound Route 37 bridge into Seaside Heights.

A recently installed sign for Route 35 north on the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge approaching Pelican misspells "Lavalette" — dropping the third "L" from the name of the borough.

According to the Lavallette-Seaside-Ortley Beach Shorebeat, which was the first to report the error, residents brought it up at the Sept. 17 borough council meeting. Councilors said they were planning to ask the DOT to make a chance.

DOT spokesman Judith Drucker said DOT crews travel the road daily, noticed the error, and reported it soon after its installation.

"The contractor has been notified and is in the process of correcting the sign," Drucker said in a statement.

The new sign was part of a $56.4 million bridge deck replacement project that was completed in May.

