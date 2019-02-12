Weeks before she was killed, Freehold woman had called cops

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Police were called to the home of Denise and Kenneth Bartone two months before she was found killed in her home and he was found dead in the Raritan River, according to police records obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

The records show that Denise Bartone, 48, who was found dead in the couple's Koster Drive home on the morning of Feb. 4, called police on Dec. 23 for what records list as a "mental/emotional/suicidal" reason, according to the records obtained by the press.

The records do not provide details. According to the report, police did not believe that Kenneth Barton would be violent towards them.

Kenneth Bartone was found dead in the Raritan River near the Route 9 bridge. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office ruled the husband's death a suicide and the wife as a homicide, although authorities have not said whether her husband was responsible for her death.

Denise Bartone was laid to rest on Saturday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5