Wednesday ‘started out like a song,’ whatever that means

In the Stephen Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along," a notorious flop in its only Broadway run in 1981, the lead character Franklin Shepard, a composer, implores his best friend and collaborator, Charles Kringas, to give an encore after the two perform a song at a house party.

"They thought we were great!" Frank says, to which Charley replies, "And you know what true greatness is? It's knowing when to get off."

That is the backdrop for the truly great Dan Zarrow taking a day off on this Wednesday, following a command performance during Tuesday afternoon's heavy storms across New Jersey. Scattered power outages remain across the state early Wednesday morning, but for the most part, the effects of the storms have worn off, leaving me with a very simple, straightforward forecast to bring to you.

(By the way, if you've got five minutes, here's a clip of me in a production of "Merrily" in high school. Full forecast after the jump.)

Wednesday brings lower humidity, as one might hope after Tuesday's downpours, and plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Skies remain fair Wednesday night, with lows mostly down in the 50s — a far cry from the muggy evenings we've been having over the past week.

Low humidity continues on Thursday, with more sun and highs in the lower to mid-80s. Friday looks more like a mix of clouds and sun, with highs once again mostly in the 80s. Our next shot at rain could be an intermittent chance on Saturday, but it's looking more like Sunday could deliver a late shower or thunderstorm.

Until then, we'll just have to keep rolling along, won't we?

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Thursday, July 19, as Patrick Lavery slides over to the anchor desk for "New Jersey's First News" for the rest of the week. Patrick is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5.

