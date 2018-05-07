Wedding bells will be ringing!

With two weddings fast approaching, we're doing what we can to bring in the best advice possible to our colleagues, Producer Kristen and my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt.

Although Kristen still has a year to plan her big event, Jessica will be saying "I Do" in August. Turns out that the experts were right about the incredible cost of weddings these days.

We took the opportunity to talk about the cost and how many wedding guests don't realize what it takes for a couple to celebrate in style. We also helped Jessica make a decision on the potential of a raw bar during the cocktail reception. Since there's shrimp already on the menu, the added cost of adding raw clams and oysters isn't necessary.

