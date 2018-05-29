I did an extensive search on Monday for a story we carried on our website about a week ago involving a fatal crash in West Windsor.

I had a tough time finding the story a week later and I wondered why. I received notice from a reporter who covered the story that the West Windsor PD had released some more details about the crash. The information I was most interested was if the young woman driving the car was wearing a seatbelt. She was.

It was curious to me that the same week police departments were issuing thousands of summons in their "click it or ticket" blitz that a person died wearing a seatbelt. Could she have survived if she were not wearing it? We'll never know. But I have heard from dozens of people who were saved in a crash by not wearing one. I do believe the odds are in your favor to survive a crash if you are belted in, but I also believe in choice.

The authorities are quick to point out when someone wasn't wearing a seatbelt in a fatal crash, but rarely point out if they are in similar circumstances. Again, the smart money is on wearing one at all times. But it's my money and my life. We should have control and say over both. It should be up to me and my insurance company, since we all must buy car insurance. The answer is a free market solution.

Maybe the insurance coverage is less if you don't wear it, but stealing my money a couple of times a year in the name of "safety" is a sham. Where is the ACLU in all of this? Why are these laws and these campaigns challenged? I feel tremendous grief and sadness for the family of Irma Lopez, the young woman that died in West Windsor last week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Like I said, we'll never know exactly what happened and if she would have survived without a seatbelt. But that's one question the government doesn't even want anyone asking, now or ever.

